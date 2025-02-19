"Indian Families Antisocial In Public": Woman's Post Sparks Debate On X

A recent post on X by a woman named Christiane F has sparked a heated debate after she made controversial comments about Indian families in public spaces. Her remarks, which many have deemed offensive and an unfair generalisation, quickly gained attention. However, the reactions to her post escalated further, with numerous racist responses in the comment section.

"Indian families behave very antisocially out in public. For example, if you've got a good spot they want, they come sit inappropriately close to you, knowing it will make you leave. I've also noticed that they like to shamelessly cut in line (airport, museum, etc)," she wrote on X.

Indian families behave very antisocial out in public. For example, if you've got a good spot they want, they come sit inappropriately close to you, knowing it will make you leave. I've also noticed that they like to shamelessly cut in line (airport, museum, etc.) — Christiane F (@isa2001m) February 18, 2025

The post has got close to 3 million views till now, and adding to the post, she further wrote that "I don't know if I've seen anybody else discuss this. Is this sort of common knowledge that they do this? I see it all the time."

In the next post she further wrote on the same topic, mentioning an incident, In Paris a year ago, I was walking out of Centre Pompidou when an Indian family tried to cut in the line for the entrance, and a very tall, big American guy in front of them just turned around and very loudly said, "Oh HELL NO, and the whole Indian family instantly started feigning ignorance."

In Paris a year ago I was walking out of Centre Pompidou when an Indian family tried to cut in the line for the entrance, and a very tall, big American guy in front of them just turned around & very loudly said “Oh HELL NO” and the whole Indian family instantly started feigning… https://t.co/aa8Hony7pw — Christiane F (@isa2001m) February 18, 2025

Her posts sparked a polarised reaction, with some users expressing agreement and, unfortunately, leaving racist remarks, while others strongly criticised her views.

"Different cultures have learned different cultural rules of societ.Maybe you've witnessed people from a culture act a certain way-but have you had enough experiences outside of this one experience to truthfully say you've come to understand the culture writ large?," commented a user.

"It might seem different to outsiders, but in India, warmth and togetherness trump rigid rules," commented a user.