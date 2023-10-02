Indian Cricketers' AI-Generated Look From 1950s Goes Viral

Reddit users were amazed by the creativity.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made a significant impact in various fields in the past few months. The images created by AI tools like Midjourney have circulated widely on social media. And now, an artist has used the tool to reimagine popular Indian cricketers from the 1950s. The collection of flashback photos has taken social media by storm and is going viral on Reddit, where it has been shared like a clip. The video has been posted on the subreddit 'IndianArtAI' by Redditor @anshuwuman and received nearly 2,500 upvotes.

The video starts with a black-and-white photo of Virat Kohli, who is sporting a clean look with a French beard and slicked-back hair. It then shows Rohit Sharma in a coat, followed by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

Shubhman Gill too is part of the transformation along with Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sporting unconventional looks.

Reddit users were amazed by the creativity.

"Is third one MSD? Btw kl Rahul was the best among them," said one user. "Their retro looks so classy," commented another one.

"Everyone had awesome Jaw-line in the 50s," a third user said.

"AI keeps exceeding my expectations," another comment read.

A few days ago, a collection of stunning images of Mumbai buildings reimagined as floating in the air had gone viral on social media.

The photos showed uniquely shaped, modern buildings elevated in the air, floating over Mumbai's cityscape. The hyper-realistic images also shed light on the city's housing issues and imagine the ''surreal'' future of Mumbai's real estate landscape.

Prateek Arora, the artist who created the images, said they were made using Midjourney.