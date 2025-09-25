Indian Comedian's Hilarious Take On German Corporate Culture Goes Viral

Indian-German comedian Akshay has gone viral for his sharp and witty take on corporate culture in Germany, especially from the lens of an immigrant employee. His latest comedy video, shared on social media, has struck a chord with audiences across the globe, racking up thousands of views and sparking laughter and discussion alike.

In the video, Akshay jokes, "German corporate is where immigrants are trying to make friends with Germans, while Germans are also trying to make friends with Germans." He continues with a hilarious observation about the lack of small talk at lunch, saying, "They microwave their food and your self-esteem."

Watch the video here:

He also highlights the challenges of mundane office tasks: "To get a printout at a German office, you need patience, grief, your birth certificate, and all five stages of IT support."

Recalling a personal anecdote, he adds, "I once cracked a joke in a team meeting. They scheduled a session about tone and professionalism."

The punchline that resonated most with viewers? "At the Christmas party, they asked me if I was a new intern. I'd worked there for three years."

Akshay's humour, rooted in real-life experiences, has drawn praise from fellow immigrants and professionals navigating the often rigid and formal corporate environment in Germany.

"They microwave their food and your self-esteem...sounds about right to me," commented a user.

"As the only immigrant in our corporate team, I once made a joke about immigrants... guess what happened? " I won an online training, 'Break the Bias'. The immigrant was me," wrote another user.

"Even if you are no immigrant, working in German corporates is sad and boring. "Trust me, I was born German and have 20 years of work experience in huge organisations," commented a third user.