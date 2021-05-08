This Woman's 'Jugaad' For A Wedding Has Twitter Amazed

The picture of the woman was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

Dressing for a special occasion like a wedding can be tricky in times of a pandemic. At any given point of time, if we are stepping out in public, wearing a mask becomes absolutely necessary if we want to protect ourselves from the deadly infection. There is no substitute to it, no matter what the circumstances. The mask becomes all the more important when you are attending a gathering - social, political or religious.

So, what does one do while attending a wedding? Well, there can't be any compromise with masks. If you are fond of jewellery, this picture shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra could help you a bit.

On May 7, Mr Kabra shared a picture of a woman attending a wedding function, wearing a pink sari and all her jewellery. No, she didn't remove her mask. She just devised a new technique, something commonly referred to as "jugaad" in India. The woman attached her nose-ring to the mask and many Twitter users lauded her. The IPS officer captioned the picture, "Jewellery jugaad, level super ultra pro max".

The tweet received over 2,000 'likes'.

A Twitter user @NannuK7 said only if there was a way to show the lipstick as well. "There should be a "jugaad" for lipstick too," wrote the user.

One more user, @AArjun71093, tweeted that such a thing could happen only in India.

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

This isn't the only instance of a "jugaad" face mask. Last year, in March, when the coronavirus cases were gradually increasing in India, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a short video that had a DIY tutorial to make one's own mask. The video showed a woman making a face mask from three items that are found at every home - tissue paper roll, elastic rubber bands and a stapler. Mahindra had captioned the clip, "No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad."

So, what do you think about these hacks? Effective, aren't they? Tell us in the comments.