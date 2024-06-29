Devotees Recite Hanuman Chalisa, Offer Prayers at Temples Before T20 World Cup Final

The students in Bihar gathered together and chanted 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

The stage is set for a historic T20 World Cup final as India, led by Rohit Sharma, takes on South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados today. This is South Africa's first-ever World Cup final appearance, while India boasts a much more experienced campaign with six finals under their belt (four in ODIs and two in T20Is).

Back in cricket-crazy India, fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their team. Videos are trending on social media showing devotees offering prayers and performing rituals for the Indian team's victory. One such video showcases students from Patna Veda Vidyalaya chanting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' while holding pictures of the Indian cricketers.

Watch the video here:

Bihar: Final match of the T20 World Cup is today. Prayers for victory have begun, with chants of Hanuman Chalisa at Patna Veda Vidyalaya for India's win. Priests are wishing for India's victory pic.twitter.com/INDk7t5hxG — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2024

South Africa may be feeling the nerves of their first World Cup final. India, on the other hand, appears calm with their rich experience in high-pressure matches.

A win for India would etch Rohit Sharma's name in history books as the first captain to achieve three remarkable feats:

Registering 50 wins in T20Is as a captain.

Leading his team to a T20 World Cup title with a 100% win record in the tournament.

Becoming the first Indian player to win the T20 World Cup twice.

All eyes are on Barbados today as India seeks to end their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy and South Africa strives to create a historic first.