'Incoming': Old Video Of Massive Sandstorm In China Shocks Internet

The video has been viewed more than three million times.

An old video of a massive sandstorm that swept across northwestern China has gone viral on social media again. The clip shows a wall of thick brown dust moving towards people on a highway, who stopped their cars to capture the terrifying footage. According to a South China Morning Post (SCMP), the sandstorm the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai province in July 2022. As soon as people realise the fast-moving storm is closing towards them, they rush towards their vehicles to escape.

The 12-second video captures a wide view of the empty terrain along the highway, all covered in dust. The video has been viewed more than three million times. it has been tweeted by Wow Terrifying with a one-word caption: "Incoming..."

NBC News said the man who took the video drove for 62 miles (nearly 100 kilometres) with the storm close behind his vehicle before it overtook him.

The storm later moved into populated areas, enveloping buildings and blocking the sun. Hundreds of people were trapped for hours before the storm passed.

In some town of Qinghai province, visibility dropped to less than 200 metres, as per the SCMP report.

Similarly, a sandstorm engulfed Iraq's capital Baghdad in May 2022, turning skies orange and leaving hundreds with breathing issues who were rushed to hospitals.

Flights at Baghdad airport were also suspended as the dust storm reduced visibility severely.

Yellow and orange sand had covered building roofs and cars, and even crept into homes.

At least 4,000 people were admitted to the hospital needing treatment for respiratory difficulties, according to news agency AFP.

Featured Video Of The Day Usual Suspects Tabu And Ajay Devgn Light Up Bholaa Trailer Launch