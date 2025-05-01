Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel As Winds Intensify Jerusalem Wildfires

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A severe sandstorm hit southern Israel, reducing visibility and affecting military operations. The government canceled Independence Day celebrations amid extreme heat and wildfires near Jerusalem.

A severe sandstorm hit Israel on Wednesday, as winds tore through the country's southern parts, reducing visibility to near zero. Videos shared on social media showed a massive dust cloud engulfing the Negev Desert and Beersheba in southern Israel, turning the skies amber.

Local media reported that the sandstorm has reached an Israeli military base in the Negev. A footage shared on social media showed soldiers struggling to close the gates of a military base because of the strength of the wind.

INSANE sandstorm sweeps southern Israel, West Bank amidst raging wildfire crisis pic.twitter.com/QPDIgw3hft — RT (@RT_com) May 1, 2025

Earlier, meteorologists issued a forecast warning about strong winds in Israel's south. "During the day, heavy winds will blow, heavy haze will set in, and there will even be sandstorms in the south. The peak of the heat wave is expected this afternoon with temperatures of 98 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit along the coast," Israel National News reported, quoting Meteorologist Lior Sudri.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Israel government has cancelled the live ceremony for Israel's 77th Independence Day. Instead, a pre-recorded dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony was broadcast on Israeli television on Wednesday evening.

Wildfire In Jerusalem

The extreme weather conditions added to worries as authorities dealt with wildfires raging on the outskirts of Jerusalem, forcing the evacuation of communities and the closure of a main highway. Israel has appealed for international assistance to help fight the blaze.

TV footage showed fires burning along the main Route 1 Jerusalem to Tel Aviv highway, and people abandoning cars and running away from the flames as thick smoke billowed over the surrounding hilltops.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Italy and Croatia were expected to send three firefighting planes to help extinguish the flames. Israel has also appealed to Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry said.

Israeli media reported that 120 fire and rescue services had mobilised dozens of teams, aircraft and helicopters to try to contain the fires, and the military said its search and rescue forces were assisting the operations.

Three communities were evacuated, police said, and at least 13 people were injured. There were no reports of fatalities.

The fire broke out on Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and many ceremonies marking the eve of its Independence Day were cancelled, including the main state event due to be held in Jerusalem.

