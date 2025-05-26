Dramatic Video Shows Pakistani Plane Battling Sandstorm, Forced To Abort Landing In Lahore

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A domestic flight in Pakistan faced severe turbulence during landing. The incident occurred on May 24 as the plane approached Lahore airport. Strong winds and low visibility forced the pilot to abort the landing.

A domestic flight in Pakistan had a close shave with disaster after it was caught in a severe sandstorm while attempting to land in Lahore. The incident, which took place on May 24, was captured on video and has since gone viral, showing passengers praying and clinging to their seats as the aircraft shook violently mid-air.

The flight, operated by private airline Fly Jinnah, was en route from Karachi to Lahore when it encountered extreme weather conditions. According to a Gulf News report, strong crosswinds and near-zero visibility made landing impossible at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Air Traffic Control reportedly instructed the pilot to abort the landing due to unsafe conditions. The aircraft, identified as Flight FL-842, was then rerouted back to Karachi.

Footage circulating online shows the terrifying moments inside the cabin as the plane was buffeted by winds. "The landing seemed normal at first. But as soon as the wheels touched down, we were engulfed by a powerful sandstorm. Suddenly, the aircraft lifted off again. For the next 10 to 12 minutes, it felt like we were caught in a cyclone," a passenger told Gulf News. "The plane was being thrown around violently."

In a related report by ARY News, another flight from Islamabad to Lahore was also diverted to Karachi due to the same weather system.

The incident comes just days after an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a violent storm and hail near Pathankot, requiring assistance from the Indian Air Force to land safely.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the Pakistan flight incident. The airline is yet to issue an official statement.