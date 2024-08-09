In This European City, You Can Visit 3 Countries in 10 Seconds

This city boasts a tripoint where the borders of these nations intersect.

A very unique experience awaits the wanderer who wants to see more than just one country on a single trip. Basel in Switzerland lies right at the junction of the Swiss, French, and German borders, offering visitors the chance to cover three countries in ten seconds. This is one of Europe's well-placed wonders, its suburbs stretching into both France and Germany.

A travel influencer, @emsbudgettravel, posted an interesting feature in a TikTok video showing where Switzerland, France, and Germany come together. Basel occupies a unique position that gives the rather unusual but exciting opportunity to cross almost instantaneously into three countries.

Other than geographical uniqueness, Basel is also known as one of the main spots for culture in Switzerland. Some of the other noted attractions include the medieval part of Basel known as Old Town, cobblestone streets, and the famous Carnival of Basel held annually in February or March.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Moreover, Basel is a great city from which to take trips to nearby cities and places. Although Switzerland is a very expensive country to live in, the influencer did get to see Basel on a budget: 149 Pounds for flights, accommodation, food, and transport over four days.

Just found out that in the Swiss city of Basel, locals commute home from work by river.



They just put their belongings in a dry bag, jump in and float downstream.https://t.co/UyMkP7Ue2a — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 4, 2024

More than that, Basel folk often get to work or around the city via Rhine River. Indeed, in good weather, one can often spot locals floating down the river; special waterproof bags are available for those who wish to achieve such a commuting style.