In Sizzling 40-Degree Heat, Woman Cooks Fish On Car Hood. See Pics

The photos show at least five small fish laid out on the hood of a dark-coloured vehicle. The various pictures show the woman flipping the fish (presumably so it cooks evenly on each side). In one photo, she holds one fish up with a pair of chopsticks and we have to admit, its skin does look quite crispy.
The photos, tweeted by People's Daily, China, were reportedly shot in the city of Binzhou, located in eastern China's Shandong province.
It's sizzling hot! A woman fries fish on a burning hot car hood as temperatures neared 40C in Binzhou, east China's Shandong province on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/r9pGldjePS— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 6, 2018
Last year, a man was filmed cooking an egg on the road in Odisha's Titlagarh. The state was in the throes of an intense heat wave with temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius in some places. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the man cracking an egg into a frying pan placed on the road. Less than a minute later, the egg was ready to eat.
CommentsIn April 2016, a woman from Telangana's Karimnagar was filmed cooking eggs directly on the burning hot ground.
Last July, a man in Dubai cracked an egg into a frying pan that had been sitting outside in 46-degree heat for roughly 10 minutes. Seconds later, he had a perfectly cooked egg - sunny side up.
trending news