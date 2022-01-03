Meet The California Twins Who Were Born In Different Years

These twins in California were born in different years.

Ever heard of twins being born in different years? It happened recently when a pair of twins, born just 15 minutes apart, celebrated their birthdays in different years. In a rare case in California, the first of the twins was born at 11:45 PM on New Year's Eve (2021) and the second one said hello to Earth exactly at midnight in 2022.

The twins – a boy named Alfredo and his sister Aylin – were born to Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of Greenfield city. “Baby Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight in 2022, but get this: Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes before in 2021,” the hospital, Natividad Medical Center, shared on its Facebook page. The post also had an image of the siblings..

Both the babies are healthy and doing fine. At the time of their births, Aylin weighed 5 lbs, 14 oz (2.66 kg approx), and big brother Alfredo weighed 6 lbs, 1 oz (2.75 kg approx), reported People magazine.

Ms Madrigal also expressed her feelings on her babies having unique birthdays. "It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," she was quoted as saying. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Dr Ana Abril Arias, who delivered the babies at the hospital, said, "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career." "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said. "What an amazing way to start the New Year".

The parents have three more children – two girls and a boy. The eldest of them all is thrilled to have a brother and the rest of the family is excited for the new family members, Ms Madrigal said.