In Jaw-Dropping Video, 12-Foot Long King Cobra Rescued And Released In Karnataka Forest

Videos of snake catchers often go viral on social media because they perform a job that most people would find terrifying. These rescuers frequently amaze us with their skill in capturing potentially dangerous serpents. Recently, a massive 12-foot-long King Cobra was rescued and released into the forest by wildlife officials in Agumbe, Karnataka. Ajay Giri, field director at the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), posted the rescue video on Instagram, which was later shared on X by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

''King Cobra in Agumbe Ghat in western ghat of South Karnataka. Rescued & released safely,'' Mr Nanda wrote on X while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Rescued & released safely🙏 pic.twitter.com/NAQvaHnc67 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 19, 2024

According to Mr Giri's Instagram post, local villagers noticed the cobra crossing a main road, after which it took refuge in a bush within the compound of a house. The owner of the house spotted the snake and quickly alerted the forest department and ARRS officials.

Mr Giri rushed to the location with his team, while instructing locals over the phone on the dos and don'ts involving the snake. After a quick inspection, the officials quickly got to work, using a rod to carefully bring the snake down from the bush. They then placed the cobra into a rescue bag and released it into the wild in the presence of the locals and forest department officials.

Internet users were fascinated with the video and lauded the snake catchers for their skill and expertise. One user said, ''What a gorgeous cobra. Thank you for saving him.'' Another wrote, ''So professionally done as compared to so many videos online!!'' A third commented, ''it is so satisfying to watch him go back to his natural habitat, rescue team.''

A fourth added, ''What an incredibly majesticking Cobra this is! Not only have saved him. You have probably saved about 10 snakes nearby'' A fifth said, ''Well handled. Minimum or no stress to the King. No bash display of the King to the World...a rarity after scores of SM posts gloating the same.''

According to National Geographic, King cobras are the longest of all venomous snakes. These snakes can literally "stand up" and look a full-grown person in the eye. The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people.