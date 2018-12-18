In Hilarious Video, Thief Struggles To Carry Huge TV After Stealing It

The video of the TV thief has now gone viral.

Concerned about the rise in the number of package thefts recently, the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland, USA, shared a few cautionary videos to warn citizens. One such video has now gone viral for its sheer hilarity. CCTV footage shared by the Prince George's County Police Department shows a man stealing a huge package from a front porch of a home - but repeatedly falling down while carrying it to his car.

"For several minutes, a determined thief works to steal a large screen TV that had been delivered to a Fort Washington home. On the video, the criminal is seen stealing the large box from the home on Gable Lane, then falling over with it as he races back to the car," wrote the police in a statement.

Not only did the ineffectual thief fall while carrying the TV, he also struggled to put it in the trunk of his getaway car.

According to the police, the theft took place on November 29.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Since being shared online on Thursday, the video has collected over 20,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

"Why couldn't this be a BOMB! That would be epic," wrote one commenter, while another made laughing face emojis.

The police, in a bid to identify the suspect, shared his picture on Facebook.

Search for the culprit is currently underway.