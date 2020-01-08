In Chennai, Dog Wearing Helmet During Bike Ride Wins Hearts

The video was filmed in Chennai's Virugambakkam area.

A video of a dog riding pillion on a bike has left many amused.

The latest in the long (and adorable) line of pets travelling on two-wheelers is a video of a dog in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The delightful video, which is being widely circulated online, shows a pet dog riding pillion behind his master on a bike. Keeping traffic rules in mind, the dog is seen wearing a helmet too.

The video was filmed in Chennai's Virugambakkam area and has left many amused. It shows the dog balancing itself expertly on the bike, tongue out and front paws on its owner's shoulders.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online on Tuesday, the video has collected almost 59,000 views and more than 4,500 'likes'.

While many "ooh-d" and "aww-ed" over the helmet-donning dog, others pointed out that the bike ride could be dangerous for it.

This isn't the first time a helmet-wearing, rule-abiding pup has captured social media's attention and hearts. In October, a pic of a dog in Delhi, riding behind its owner, had similarly gone viral online. After that, it was a photo of a cat in Mumbai riding on a bike that had left Twitter amused.

