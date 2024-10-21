In A First In Saudi Arabia, Couple Gets Married Underwater In The Red Sea

The couple hopes to inspire divers to discover Saudi Arabia's breathtaking marine wonders.

For many, an ideal wedding vision includes a picturesque setting, elegant attire, and timeless romance. However, modern couples are increasingly breaking free from convention, seeking unique and unconventional destinations to celebrate their special day. The latest trend making waves? Underwater weddings. Defying tradition, adventurous couples are now taking the plunge and exchanging vows beneath the ocean's surface.

In one such recent underwater ceremony, Hassan Abu Al-Ola and Yasmine Daftardar sealed their love amidst the stunning coral reefs and marine life of the Red Sea, off Jeddah. The event, one of the first of its kind, was attended by a small group of fellow divers and organised by the local diving group, Saudi Divers, led by Captain Faisal Flemban, according to Gulf News. The Saudi Divers team provided expert support, supplying necessary gear and orchestrating a surprise underwater celebration.

Notably, the couple are avid divers and that's why they opted for an extraordinary underwater setting to begin their life together.

"It was indeed a surprise. After we geared up, Captain Faisal and the team told us they had planned to celebrate our wedding right there under the sea. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience,'' Hassan Abu Ola said in an interview.

"Alhamdulillah, there were no challenges. The celebration went smoothly, and everyone was amazed by how unconventional and spectacular it was,'' Mr Ola added.

Through their viral wedding story, the couple hopes to inspire global divers and non-divers alike to discover Saudi Arabia's breathtaking marine wonders.

"This is just one way we can contribute to realizing the vision of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prince of Youth and the visionary leader of our great country," Abu Ola concluded.