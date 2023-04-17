''Imagine Living Here'': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Unique Town In China Built Over Bridge

The chairman of RPG Enterprises shared the video

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. His witty and humorous tweets also garner much traction online. This time, he shared a fascinating video of a colourful township built over a bridge in China's Chongqing.

''Imagine living here…..'' the Chairman of RPG Enterprises wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shows colourful houses and buildings on top of a bridge, which is standing tall on a water body.

According to a China Daily report, the 400-meter-long bridge is packed with both traditional Chinese and Western-style buildings in Chongqing's Linshi township. The unique combination offers an unusual experience for tourists as if ''travelling through space.''

“Bridges and rail transportation are two important symbols of Chongqing. Now the city has impressed me again by utilizing its corners and resources and turning them into really stunning landscapes, both over and under the bridges,” said Guo Xu, a photographer who visited the place told China Daily.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Nothing less than an adventure,'' while another commented, ''Very pleasant to see the aerial view but practically very hard to live #reellife vs #reallife.'' A third joked, ''As long as we get high speed broadband and grocery delivered there.''

A fourth added, ''Sir Probably, Bridge was meant to commute not to build houses on top it it. This is against the law of nature, Very high changes people throw garbage and waste in river.''

A fifth said, ''Wow. What a view. Get to see sunrise and sunset with good ventilation.'' Some raised concerns over safety on the bridge.