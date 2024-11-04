IIT Professor's Blunt Response To Student Asking For Attendance: 'Be Brave And Drop Out'

The professor suggested that students passionate about extracurricular activities should drop out

A screenshot allegedly showing an IIT professor's blunt response to a student's request for an attendance concession has gone viral online. The image, shared by a user on X, reportedly captures the professor's reply to a student seeking attendance leniency due to his participation in a debate competition. In his response, the professor declined the request, advising the student to stop “begging” for concessions. Citing examples of successful dropouts like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the professor suggested that students passionate about extracurricular activities should consider dropping out to pursue their interests wholeheartedly, rather than seeking attendance exemptions.

''A prof from an IIT sent this to a student who wanted concession from attendance due to a debate competition,'' the caption of the tweet read.

The email read, ''People admire Gates or Zuckerberg because they dropped out of college to pursue what they believed in, not because they went around begging professors to make concessions or exceptions for them. And they created new technology that impacted billions of humans and created trillions of dollars of value. If you strongly believe in other pursuits, be brave drop out and make something worthwhile. But we both know you are never going to do that, and we both know that a debate competition has no tangible value in the real world. If you want respect, demonstrate bravery and strength, not cowardice.''

See the tweet here:

A prof from an IIT sent this to a student who wanted concession from attendance due to a debate competition 😭 pic.twitter.com/cOxCUniJP8 — neural nets. (@cneuralnetwork) November 3, 2024

The professor's blunt response has sparked quite a debate online. Many users found the professor's tone "rude" and in "poor taste."

One user wrote, ''Prof acting like attending his lecture will make any difference. Most college professors are on a different ego trip, while their lectures remain outdated and outclassed by random YouTube channels. Mandatory attendance is a joke.''

Another said, ''Sorry but this is in poor taste. Why so much drama? Just say yes or no. Why take potshots at a young person?'' A third user commented, ''I have always believed most profs like this are frustrated in life and take it out on the students. Extremely rare to find someone who actually engages the students and inspires them.''