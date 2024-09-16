IIT Bombay Student Reveals Why His Campus Is A Tech Lover's Dream

IIT Bombay: The Postgraduate student calls campus 'one giant study hall.'

A student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has shared his campus experience on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling it a "tech nerd's paradise." Vijendra Kumar Vaishya, who is now a month into his master's programme in computer science, posted a thread detailing his experiences living and studying at IIT Bombay. His thread quickly went viral, capturing widespread attention.

In his post, Mr Vijendra praised the vibrant atmosphere of the Computer Science department, noting that it is always buzzing with students working on laptops and enjoying coffee. "The CSE department is like a tech nerd's paradise. You'll find people with their laptops and endless coffee, and plenty of chill spots to hang out," he wrote.

He also commended the supportive lab staff and approachable seniors. "The lab crew is fantastic - any question, just ask. Seniors are always around to help, and they're not even grumpy about it!" Vijendra noted.

The student described the hostel rooms as "cozy" but admitted he often studies late into the night at the CSE department, which is open around the clock. "Hostel rooms are cozy, but the campus is basically one giant study hall. I crash in the CSE department all night because it's always open," he shared.

On campus life, he appreciated the absence of hostel restrictions. "There's no hostel curfew. Yes, you read that right-girls' hostels don't lock up either!" he posted.

It's been a month at IIT Bombay, I am living my dream college life making friends, connections, and all the fun.

1. There's no hostel restrictions. Yes, you read that right—girls' hostels don't lock up either!

2. I have classes just 2 days a week. pic.twitter.com/rPCMxWkjWB — vennyvirtuoso (@VaishyaVijendra) September 13, 2024

He also mentioned that his classes are scheduled just two days a week, providing him with ample time for other activities.

Food has been convenient, with 24/7 ordering options available within the hostel. However, he added a humorous note: "You'll be too busy to date. Your new love affair will be labs, assignments, and events."

Mr Vijendra highlighted the campus amenities, including a gym, hospital, tennis courts, and a swimming pool. "Basically, if you're not studying, you're working out or swimming".