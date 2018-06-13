For 18 Years He Played Lottery With Same Numbers. He Just Won $2 Million

From the first ticket, he won $300. From the second, a whopping $2 million.

Offbeat | | Updated: June 13, 2018 10:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For 18 Years He Played Lottery With Same Numbers. He Just Won $2 Million

Michael Tran holding his $2 million Powerball lottery winning cheque

An American man's 18-year-long perseverance yielded a sweet prize - a lottery jackpot worth $2 million.

Michael Tran from Boise, Idaho has been playing the lottery with the same numbers for nearly two decades. For Saturday's Powerball lottery draw, he trusted the same combination again.

And his 18-year-long bet finally paid off when he realised he had won on two tickets.

"Tran's ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball on one line of his ticket, and four of the first five numbers but not the Powerball on another," Idaho Lottery said in a statement.

From the first ticket, he won $300. From the second, a whopping $2 million.

"I scanned the ticket with my phone last night and it said I had to contact the Lottery office," Tran told Idaho Lottery about how he discovered he had won. "Then I checked the numbers for Saturday night and they looked very familiar!"

Comments
The lottery winner said he intends to pay off his house and save the rest of his prize money.

The man had purchased the winning tickets from a local food store which would receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the winner.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IdahoPowerballLottery

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................