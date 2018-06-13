For 18 Years He Played Lottery With Same Numbers. He Just Won $2 Million From the first ticket, he won $300. From the second, a whopping $2 million.

Share EMAIL PRINT Michael Tran holding his $2 million Powerball lottery winning cheque



Michael Tran from Boise, Idaho has been playing the lottery with the same numbers for nearly two decades. For Saturday's Powerball lottery draw, he trusted the same combination again.



And his 18-year-long bet finally paid off when he realised he had won on two tickets.



"Tran's ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball on one line of his ticket, and four of the first five numbers but not the Powerball on another,"



From the first ticket, he won $300. From the second, a whopping $2 million.



"I scanned the ticket with my phone last night and it said I had to contact the Lottery office," Tran told Idaho Lottery about how he discovered he had won. "Then I checked the numbers for Saturday night and they looked very familiar!"



The lottery winner said he intends to pay off his house and save the rest of his prize money.



The man had purchased the winning tickets from a local food store which would receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the winner.



Click for more





An American man's 18-year-long perseverance yielded a sweet prize - a lottery jackpot worth $2 million.Michael Tran from Boise, Idaho has been playing the lottery with the same numbers for nearly two decades. For Saturday's Powerball lottery draw, he trusted the same combination again.And his 18-year-long bet finally paid off when he realised he had won on two tickets."Tran's ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball on one line of his ticket, and four of the first five numbers but not the Powerball on another," Idaho Lottery said in a statement From the first ticket, he won $300. From the second, a whopping $2 million."I scanned the ticket with my phone last night and it said I had to contact the Lottery office," Tran told Idaho Lottery about how he discovered he had won. "Then I checked the numbers for Saturday night and they looked very familiar!" The lottery winner said he intends to pay off his house and save the rest of his prize money.The man had purchased the winning tickets from a local food store which would receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the winner.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter