ICYMI: As Serena Williams Played On Court, Husband Was On Dad Duty

These adorable pictures have won the Internet over

Offbeat | | Updated: February 16, 2018 14:13 IST
Aunt Venus Williams posted these pictures from the court.

Former world number one Serena Williams returned to the tennis court last Sunday after more than a year away from the sport. Serena joined sister Venus to play a Fed Cup doubles match and while the pair may have lost the match to the Dutch pairing of Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, Serena won big love off the court. While the tennis star played her match on court, her five-month-old daughter Alexis cheered her from the stands. What was more adorable was how dad Alexis Ohanian looked after their little girl while mommy played on court. New age parenting goals anyone? Here it is.

"Dad duty while Mom worked this weekend," the Reddit co-founder said on Instagram along with an adorable picture the daddy-daughter duo.
 
 

Dad duty while Mom worked this weekend.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on


Aunt Venus Williams also posted these pictures from the court:
 
Even ace designer Masaba Gupta couldn't help share a post about the couple's wonderful partnership.
 
 

Working mums,you see ! Iconic visuals of our times.

A post shared by Mufasa (@masabagupta) on


Doesn't Alexis look delightful? We sure think so.

"Very powerful! Love this!!" says one Instagram user about the pictures. "May our tribe (and that of actively participating partners) increase," says another.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born on September 1. The tennis star had headlines at the time for winning her seventh Australian Open title while eight weeks pregnant. She had accidentally revealed that she was pregnant after posting a Snapchat story showing her standing in front of a mirror in a yellow swimsuit possibly showing a small bump. While the story was eventually deleted wishes poured in on social media. Alexis Jr is her first child.

