ICYMI: As Serena Williams Played On Court, Husband Was On Dad Duty

"Dad duty while Mom worked this weekend," the Reddit co-founder said on Instagram along with an adorable picture the daddy-daughter duo.
Aunt Venus Williams also posted these pictures from the court:
My two loves, I'm so proud of you @serenawilliams and baby Olympia, both @FedCup go USA! pic.twitter.com/rO32uLnZm4- Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) February 12, 2018
Even ace designer Masaba Gupta couldn't help share a post about the couple's wonderful partnership.
Doesn't Alexis look delightful? We sure think so.
Comments
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born on September 1. The tennis star had headlines at the time for winning her seventh Australian Open title while eight weeks pregnant. She had accidentally revealed that she was pregnant after posting a Snapchat story showing her standing in front of a mirror in a yellow swimsuit possibly showing a small bump. While the story was eventually deleted wishes poured in on social media. Alexis Jr is her first child.
Click for more trending news