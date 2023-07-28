'I Work For Happiness': This Vendor's Positive Attitude Towards Work Will Make Your Day

The samosa seller revealed his motivation for working in his old age.

The majority of us depend on our jobs to provide us with the income we need to meet our requirements and pay our bills. Occasionally, tiresome tasks lead people to lose their desire to work. -The same labour, however, turns into a mission when there is significant motivation present, which makes people happy at work. People are better at cooperating, solving problems, and taking care of others around them when they are happier at work.

Recently, a story of an elderly man's attitude towards his work appeared on Twitter, and it will undoubtedly inspire many who are starting to lose interest in their regular jobs.

Aaraynsh, a Twitter user, tweeted snippets from his conversation with an elderly samosa vendor who was selling hot samosas in the market when torrential rains pushed the majority of people inside their homes.

"It was raining heavily when I parked my car beside a traffic signal near court circle in Udaipur, where I saw an old uncle selling hot samosa and poha. I placed an order and curiously asked him why he didn't take a rest today, considering his age. He told me something that completely changed my perspective on work," wrote Aaryansh on Twitter.

He went on to describe what the samosa vendor had told him.

The vendor said in Hindi, "Beta, main ab is umra mein paise ke liye kaam nahi karta. Main apne dil ko khush rakhne ke liye kaam karta hun. Ghar par akela baithne se yahan baithna behtar hai. Jab main chaar logon ke khush chehre dekhta hun, jo mere khane ka swaad lete hain, to mera dil khushi se bhar jata hai". (Son, I don't work at this age just to earn money. I work because it makes my heart happy. Being here is much better than sitting alone at home. When I see people getting happy due to the good taste of my food, my heart fills with happiness.)

"While the whole world cribs about work, some people are writing stories of their retirement," Aryansh concludes the post.

The brief but amazing dialogue was appreciated by many social media users, which is why it has received over 1 million views on Twitter.

