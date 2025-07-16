Indian Techie In US Considers Moving Back At Low Pay: "I Want To Progress But..."

The dream of moving abroad for a better life has fuelled the ambitions of countless Indians, but is the grass really greener on the other side? An Indian techie, who chased that dream all the way to the US, is now seeking Reddit's advice on whether he should move back to India. In his post titled '3 years of job, planning of returning to India because of mental health', the anonymous user revealed that he is on an H1-B visa and working 9 to 5 in a toxic job. The techie claimed that despite earning well, he is "losing sanity" and is seriously considering moving back to India, even at a lower pay.

"3 years of job, planning of returning to India because of mental health," the techie wrote, adding, "I am currently on an H-1B. It's my first year of H-1B. I work 9-5 in the office in a relatively toxic environment..I personally do not mind the grind of the work, but lately my mental health is suffering immensely."

He then went on to give a grim look at his life in the US. "I live alone with my cat, i make decent money so i can afford a car. In my job, i have no respect from anybody. Nor do i have any say on what i work on, i am constantly micromanaged and in meetings always interjected by my PM. Work frustration aside, i really miss staying close to my parents," he wrote.

Further, the OP said that he has no friends in the US and that his only activity during the day is going to the gym. "It seems like i am losing all of my sanity. I do want to progress but something within me is terrified of moving forward. Im only on year 1 of my h1b, so people tell me giving that up would be foolish. But america has given very little time for me to do anything. I get that life is hard and i am up for the challenge," the techie said.

"But at 26 i feel if i dont take any drastic steps i will stuck in this toxic environment forever. If i move back to india, i will make much less money for way more stress. But atleast i will close to my family," he added.

"I am truly conflicted and honestly in a very bad mental state. Everyday it feels like its only a matter of time ill burst and do something i will regret," the Redditor concluded.

Internet users were quick to react to the post. One user wrote, "If you do not have any financial commitments ( credit card payments, education loan etc. ) then happily return back to India. I understand your concerns of infrastructure back home, but the Privilege of having family besides is more than anything else in this world."

"Prioritize your health. You can work in india for 1-2 year and come back later on H1b or L1 visa. Being around parents helps a lot," commented another.

"Don't think your life will be any better after the move since your issues like toxic work culture and lack of friends won't get resolved in India magically. Have considered asking your parents to come visit you for some time?" said a third Redditor.

"I would only say. Don't listen to anyone here. Just do whatever your heart says. Follow your intuition," one user suggested.