"I Know How It Feels...": YouTuber's Heartwarming Chat With Zomato After Receiving Wrong Chai Order Goes Viral

Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma recently shared his experience with Zomato on X, after receiving a chai (tea) without jaggery. But what surprised Mr Sharma more was their customer service agent's response when he raised a complaint. The YouTuber had ordered a Chai with jaggery but was mistakenly delivered without the sweetener. His chat with Zomato's customer service, which showed the chat executive's genuine attempt to resolve a seemingly small issue, went viral after he posted the screenshot on X with the caption, "Zomato got pookie chat support".

"Sir..! I request you to have the chai..! I can initiate the refund for the jaggery," read the Zomato customer service agent's response. Throughout the conversation, the executive maintained a professional tone. But when the YouTuber said that he couldn't have the chai without jaggery, the executive's response took an empathetic turn. "I know how it feels in the morning and without tea it makes us feel lost," he wrote. "Please sir..! Just for today I request you to have the chai! I don't want you to feel like this," the executive added.

Take a look below:

Zomato got pookie chat support😭 pic.twitter.com/TlDQyTBRDS — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) January 15, 2025

This delightful exchange between the YouTuber and the Zomato chat executive is winning hearts online. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4,000 views and several likes and comments.

Reacting to the post, one user jokingly wrote, "They know that you're single that's why special pookie support for you." "Zomato has always been pookie," commented another.

" Zomato's got that personal touch! #PookieSupport," expressed a third user.

Also Read | Woman Sheds 28 kg, Reveals 5 Practical Sacrifices For Effective Fat Loss

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a Zomato support executive's response has delighted social media. Last year, an exchange, which took place between a customer and Zomato's social media team, tapped into a popular Instagram game, 'Ek Machli pani me gayi', resulting in a playful banter.

The amusing exchange began when a customer placed an order for a single fish fry on Zomato. Seizing the opportunity to inject some humour into the conversation, Zomato's social media team responded with a witty "Paani mein gayi," referencing a phrase commonly used in the Instagram game.

The screenshot of this exchange was shared by Zomato on X, where it garnered significant attention. Social media users were quick to express their appreciation for Zomato's sense of humour, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.