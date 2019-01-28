"I Jumped Up," Says Woman Bitten By Snake Hiding In Toilet

"I will never see a toilet in the same light again," wrote one person in the comments section

Offbeat | | Updated: January 28, 2019 10:07 IST
A woman was bitten by a snake hiding inside a toilet.


In an incident that might forever change your bathroom habits, a woman was bitten "mid-stream" by a snake hiding inside a toilet. According to BBC, Helen Richards, 59, received the non-venomous bite in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday. The incident occurred when she went to the bathroom but did not turn the light on.

"'Mid-stream', she felt something bite her bottom!" wrote Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast in a Facebook post, after being called to take care of the snake.

Ms Richards was bitten by a 5-foot-long carpet python.

"I jumped up with my pants down and turned around to see what looked like a longneck turtle receding back into the bowl," she told The Courier Mail newspaper, according to BBC.

"Unfortunately, the snake's preferred exit point was blocked after being spooked by Helen sitting down, and it lashed out in fear," Jasmine Zeleny of Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast told BBC.

 
 

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, left a lot of people spooked.

"I will never see a toilet in the same light again," wrote one person in the comments section. "I'd still be having nightmares," said another.

The snake was safely removed and relocated.

In a separate incident in Brisbane last week, another family found a huge carpet python inside their toilet.

 

 

