'I Got It': Brooklyn Cyclist Balances Suitcase On His Head

The video of the unidentified cyclist was shot in Brooklyn, New York.

A video is going viral on the internet that shows a cyclist balancing a suitcase on his head. The video has been shot at the 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, and uploaded on the YouTube page of Storyful. The cyclist is seen balancing the luggage item perfectly as he moves along.

"Yes sir, I got it, I got it," the talented cyclist can be heard saying, after high-fiving a pedestrian, according to Storyful video.

He even navigates a traffic barrier successfully by swerving his bicycle.

Watch the video:

The young cyclist is seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a knee-length half pant and a cargo half-sleeve jacket on top. The black stroller suitcase is seen nicely balanced on his head as he pedals on the road.

Videos showing human beings successfully performing an extraordinary task always attract many eyeballs on the internet.

A few months ago, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a young man on Twitter, who is seen holding a bunch of clothes on his head while riding a bicycle. The video was originally posted by Prafull MBA Chai Wala, who describes himself as an angel investor on Twitter.

Commenting on the video, Mahindra said: "This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don't get spotted or trained..."

The video showed the young man pedalling through a narrow road near a village and navigating the turns effortlessly without using his hands. He kept his entire focus on holding the bundle of clothes.