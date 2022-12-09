'I Cry About My Victories': Roger Federer's 5 Big Revelations

Federer recently shared a hilarious anecdote during an appearance on a talk show.

Roger Federer, one of the biggest names in the world of tennis, was once denied entry into the Wimbledon court. Surprised? Well, the tennis legend himself revealed this on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Talking to the host, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he had to plead at the entrance, asking the security personnel to "believe him" and let him enter. The audience was naturally in splits, and the host was stunned. Federer retired from tennis earlier this year, and his tearful photo went viral on social media.

But this anecdote was not the only thing he talked about on the talk show. Here are some more examples:

1: The 41-year-old said he never expected his career to be so successful. "In Switzerland, we don't dream this big; we hope to be good rather than great, and in sports, it's probably skiing, with a little football and ice hockey thrown in for good measure," he said.

2: "We had an Olympic champion Marc Rosset in 92, who won the Olympics in tennis, and then we had Martina Hingis, who won the US Open and Wimbledon," he said of his country.

3: Telling the amusing anecdote former tennis player revealed that recently he was in London to see a doctor for getting a checkup done for his knee. After that, he went to Wimbledon and was denied entry for one obvious reason: he did not have a "Wimbledon Membership card."

He then stated that despite several attempts, a security guard denied him entry without a membership card.

"When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So, I'm like, "No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in," and she said, "Yeah, but you have to be a member." I was like, "I'm just asking you again where can I get in", and she said, "The other side, but you have to be a member," Federer revealed during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

"So, I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, "I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!" he added.

Watch the video here:

4: One strange fact about tennis was revealed during the interview when Roger mentioned that tennis players share the same locker room, restaurants, and hotels, demonstrating the game's great camaraderie. This is uncommon in other sports.

5: "I often cry about my victories," he said of his habit of crying during tournaments. "I also used to cry over my defeat when I was younger."

