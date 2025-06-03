"I Almost Died": Terrifying Moment Giant Wave Hits Travel Vlogger Recording Video In Bali

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Travel vlogger Katy Johnson experienced a near-death incident at Angels Billabong in Bali. A massive wave struck her while filming a selfie video, capturing the moment on camera. Johnson later acknowledged the seriousness, noting over a dozen tourist fatalities at the site.

Travel vlogger Katy Johnson recently had a heart-stopping experience at Angel's Billabong in Bali when a massive wave crashed into her while she was filming a selfie video on the rocks. The incident was captured on camera, showing the exact moment the rogue wave hit her, causing her to stumble. The video ended in a frantic blur. Initially, Ms Johnson joked about the close call, but she later reflected on the seriousness of the incident, noting that over a dozen tourists have died at the spot due to a lack of safety measures, including no warning signs or security.

Ms Johnson captioned the viral video, "The day in Bali I almost died." She wrote, "Easter Sunday in Bali said, 'You wanna meet Jesus today?” Because I almost did. One rogue wave came crashing in at Angel's Billabong like it had personal beef with me and nearly swept me right off the viewing platform and into the next life. Not the kind of baptism I signed up for!What started as a serene, fun moment turned into one of the scariest experiences of my life. At first, I laughed it off (you know, after my soul returned to my body), but learning that over a dozen tourists have died at this spot? That hit hard."

Her post further highlighted the importance of responsible and informed travel, emphasising the need to prioritise safety over capturing the perfect shot. The vlogger advised travellers to stay curious and cautious, research their destinations, be aware of their surroundings, and trust their instincts.

"So while you're out chasing sunsets and snapping selfies, remember your life is worth more than content. Responsible tourism means staying curious and cautious. Research your locations, be aware of your surroundings, and don't ignore your gut if something seems a little dodgy," she added.

Angel's Billabong is a breathtaking natural wonder located on the southwestern coast of Nusa Penida, Bali. This stunning spot features a natural infinity pool formed by the ocean's waves crashing against rocky cliffs, creating a picturesque scene with crystal-clear waters.

