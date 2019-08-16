Hyderabad Man Uses Zomato To Score Free Ride, Internet Applauds

Here is how a man from Hyderabad used Zomato to get a free ride (Representative Image)

Ever been in a situation where you couldn't find any public transport or book a cab? This man from Hyderabad found an innovative way around this problem by ordering food through Zomato and hitching a ride with the food-delivery rider. His creativity has now won him a number of fans online, and a thumbs-up from Zomato itself.

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. "It was around 11.50 pm, I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn't find anything to reach my room," he wrote.

Finding the fares on cab-hailing services too high, Mr Komirisetty devised a plan to kill two birds with one stone - he looked for food shops close to his location an ordered food to be delivered to his home.

"The delivery boy came and he was going to pick up my order... So I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location (my room address)," Mr Komirisetty explained in his post.

The Zomato rider obliged, and that is how Mr Komirisetty managed to reach home that day.

"Thanks to Zomato for the free ride," he wrote. Take a look at his post below:

His post has been 'liked' hundreds of times. Here is how Zomato responded to it:

Modern problems require modern solutions. ^PC pic.twitter.com/2bmo7EMIpu — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 6, 2019

Many social media users also applauded his innovative solution:

Award worthy 😂😂😂 — Ashutosh Date (@ashu_d08) August 14, 2019

This shows we indians are truely jugaadus😂😂 — Deepak Agarwal (@Deepak2729) August 7, 2019

What do you think of this incident? Let us know using the comments section.

