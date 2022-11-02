'Hum Tum Ek ..': Amul Posts Quirky Tweet On Virat Kohli's Hotel Room Breach

Amul posted a creative on the much talked about topic of privacy.

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared his horrific experience in Perth where a person entered his hotel room and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media. In an Instagram post, Mr Kohli termed the act as an "absolute invasion of privacy" and said he was appalled by the actions of the fans. Ever since his post surfaced online, the act of privacy invasion has created much chatter online, with many slamming the intruder. Joining the discussion is dairy brand Amul, which is known for its creative and fun topicals on trending issues.

Shared on November 2, the post has been titled "#Amul Topical: Virat Kohli's hotel room filmed!" The post has a quirky take on the controversy, along with a cartoon version of a rather angry Virat Kohli, with his phone and glimpse of his hotel room. Not only that, the post is accompanied by a funny tagline that says, "Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho" and "Eat in Privacy."

Check out Amul's tweet:

Mr Kohli shared details of the breach public via a video on his Instagram page on October 31, after India had finished their Perth leg of the T20 tournament with the game against South Africa on Sunday. The video shows the cricketer's room with shoes, suitcases and some personal belongings.

Angry at the incident out, he wrote on social media, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.''



Many fans of the cricketer, along with the cricket fraternity expressed shock over the incident and questioned the hotel administration over the breach of privacy. Later, the hotel in question, Crown Resorts, said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and that it would cooperate with the Indian cricket team and the ICC for further investigation into the issue.



"We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform," the hotel said in a statement, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.



"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation," it added.

