''Hum Toh...'': Swiggy Instamart's Reply To Woman Who Paid Rs 193 For Maggi

Sejal Sud's tweet about paying Rs 193 for a plate of Maggi went viral

Recently, a woman started a Twitter debate after revealing that she paid Rs 193 for a plate of Maggi at an airport. Her tweet went viral, and the hefty price tag of the snack became a matter of discussion for internet users. On Tuesday, Swiggy Instamart also dived into the debate and replied to the woman's tweet.

''Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai '' (We sell for Rs 14 only), wrote Instamart in response.

See the tweet here:

Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai https://t.co/MAMsh4vt0e — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 18, 2023

Many Twitter users were amused at the reply, but some were not convinced and trolled Swiggy instead. One user asked how much would Swiggy charge if they sold cooked Maggi.

Another wrote, ''10 ka ata hai to 14 me kiu sale karte ho?'' (It comes for Rs 10, then why do you sell it for Rs 14?)

A third talked about the high delivery charges, and complained, ''Handling charge + Delivery charge + All crumbled + maybe expired + No support resolution.'' A fourth added, ''How much do you charge for delivery?''

The debate started after a Twitter user Sejal Sud posted a photo of the receipt that indicated that Maggi noodles were being sold for Rs 193 at an unnamed airport.

"I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport. And I don't know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price," wrote Sejal expressing her dissatisfaction. Many criticised the pricing and called for authorities to intervene and put an end to such practices.

"It's selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well ... AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well," one user tweeted in response.