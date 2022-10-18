Hugo Boss Sells Bathroom Slippers For Rs 9,000. Internet In Disbelief

High-end fashion brand Hugo Boss is selling slippers for Rs 9,000

High-end fashion brands have a reputation for coming up with the most unique ideas for their products. This time, the luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss is in news for launching a blue flip-flop worth Rs 8,990. No, that is not a mistake. That indeed is the price of the blue slippers. Now, Twitter users are saying that the flip flops have an uncanny resemblance with Desi chappals or bathroom slippers.

Social media users said that they won't pay more than Rs 150 for the pair of slippers. A user said that Paragon's Rs 100 slippers look better than this.

Check out the post here:

It's a bathroom slipper dude!!!! https://t.co/7ADKEHF7HY — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) October 17, 2022

Bathroom chappals getting their day in the sun 😂😂 https://t.co/ERF8KpgFMc — . (@TandooriCutlet) October 17, 2022

A user wrote, "Bathroom chappals getting their day in the sun." Another user wrote, "It's a bathroom slipper dude." A third Twitter user shared a picture of the slippers and wrote, "In small-town weekly Bazar, people can get for Rs. 50."

Earlier, Fashion brand Balenciaga launched a trash bag worth $1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652). Named "Trash Pouch", photos of the bag have caused a stir online. The bag was featured in Balenciaga's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Models walked the ramp clutching it in their hands.

The shiny Trash Pouch is being offered in blue, yellow, black, and white colour and features a Balenciaga logo printed on the front. It is made of calfskin leather and also has drawstrings.