Hug Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings To Share With Your Valentine

Hug Day 2020: Hugs are a universal way of showing affection.

A simple hug can be many things - a cure for foul mood, comfort on a long day, an expression of friendship, a symbol of love. Hugs are a way to show support and affection, and the sixth day of Valentine Week is dedicated to this form of endearment. Hug Day is celebrated after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day. After Hug Day comes Kiss Day, and finally, Valentine's Day. Hug Day is celebrated across the world on February 12.

If you are celebrating Hug Day today, be sure to shower your Valentine with hugs to express how much they mean to you. In fact, not just your Valentine, this is a day to hug friends and family to remind them of their importance in your life. And if you can't hug them, make their day with a sweet message.

Here are some Hug Day wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones:

Hugging is the best form of giving and receiving. Happy Hug Day!

On Hug Day, a tight hug for my long-distance bestie. I hope this day brings you only love and joy!

Happy Hug Day to the person who helped understand the power of hugs. They power me every day. Happy Hug Day!

Hugging you is medicine for the soul. Happy Hug Day, my sweet Valentine.

Missing you on Hug Day, but sending you a big bear hug from a thousand miles away. I love you.

A thousand words cannot match the power of your hug. Happy Hug Day to the love of my life.

One of your hugs would be nice right now. Missing you on this day of love and thinking of you. A big hug!

Hug Day is also a day when many take to social media to share GIFs, memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best Hug Day tweets that will make you smile:

it's hug day, so give yourself a big hugᵉ ᶜʰᵉᵉˢᵉ ᵖᶦᶻᶻᵃ — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 12, 2020

For Others :

Rose Day, propose day, chocolate day, Teddy day, promise day, Hug day, kiss day, Valentine's day



For me :

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 😏 — جوّاد جرّی (@Jawad_jarii) February 11, 2020

This Is How

Long Distance Relationship Wale Celebrate #Hugday 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/6WrxiKcX4B — 𝕭𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖚 👻🔥 (@MAD__MEMER) February 11, 2020

