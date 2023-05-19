'How's The Heat?' As Temperature Rises In Chennai, Memes Take Over Social Media

Users posting hilarious memes.

Chennai recorded the hottest temperature on Tuesday, May 16, at 42.7 degree Celsius. The day was the hottest so far this year in the state due to the high temperature in the city. In the city, the temperature has been above 40 degree Celsius for the third day in a row. Today it is 35 degrees Celsius in the city, which has a real feel of 47 degrees Celsius.

This consistent heat has made normal life miserable in the region, with people facing difficulties in doing the regular tasks of daily life. Just like any other real-life difficulty, this one too had a massive reflection on social media.

Users are exchanging humorous memes about the weather in Chennai, which provides some tiny solace from the oppressive heat this summer.

The funniest memes about surviving in Chennai's heat are collected here from social media:

No ad has ever captured the essence of Chennai summer like this one did. pic.twitter.com/u20DV4VJAO — rabhinder kannan (@rabhinderkannan) May 15, 2023

AP and NTN people scenario looks like. somehow Seabreeze is the saviour today for #Chennaipic.twitter.com/9GwdFrGnW4 — MasRainman (@MasRainman) May 17, 2023

How is the heat #Chennai?



Next few days it is going to be like this, hydrate yourself with fresh drinks especially coconut, musk melon. Avoid venturing out during noon time next few days. #ChennaiHeat#KTC#Tamilnadupic.twitter.com/RjbCxjTnJr — KTC Weatherman Saran (@saran_2016) May 15, 2023

Above-normal temperatures along with heatwave conditions are expected in most parts of India till May 31.For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal and if it continues for 4 days.

Two-wheeler commuters appear to be the worst hit in the southern metropolitan city.

As Chennai braces for worse, a government advisory has asked people to step out only if it's absolutely necessary. It added that people should wear a cap or use an umbrella and hydrate well.