'How To Become A Co-Founder At Zerodha?' What Brokerage Firm's CEO Said

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of India's biggest trading brokerage Zerodha, has given an example of the kind of query the company has to deal with. No, the question, asked by a user, is not regarding the share market or finance, rather it is something that must have left the CEO scratching his head.
Mr Kamath has shared a screengrab of the question that read, “Hi Zerodha, how to become a co-founder at Zerodha?”
Along with the image, he wrote, “The queries we get.”
The unidentified person's query soon prompted users on Twitter to start speculating. However, amidst the flurry of answers proposed by many, a person seemed determined to seek a response from the co-founder himself. “What's the answer,” he asked.
And, the person's query did not go unnoticed and was addressed by Zerodha, who gave an amusing response. “Error processing request,” the company wrote.
A user suggested some tweaking in the original question and stressed that it should be “How to become the founder of Zerodha?”
For some, the question was not odd but rather delightful.
This one highlighted the innocence of the person who posed the question.
Another came up with some really ambitious plans. “Build a better and bigger broker than Zerodha, buy out the company. Join the boards!” the user suggested.
The questions definitely triggered the curiosity of many.
“Hahaha…So what's the response...Is it travel back to time meet me when was starting the co,” another comment read.
What do you have to say about the query?