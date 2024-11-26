How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Impressed His Wife In College: "I Walked Up To Her..."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently talked about how he won over his wife, Lori Huang. In an interview at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Mr Huang shared the story of how he impressed Lori with his unique approach during their college days, Business Insider reported. Notably, he met Lori while they were both students at Oregon State University. While he was 17 years old, she was 19. Mr Huang used his youthful appearance to approach Lori, hoping she would assume he was intelligent.

He recalled walking up to her and saying, "Do you want to see my homework?" He then proposed a deal saying, "If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As." This clever tactic secured him a regular Sunday date with Lori. Mr Huang also made a bold prediction and told her that he would become a CEO by the time he was 30.

This ambitious goal ultimately became a reality, and Mr Huang's confidence and determination made a lasting impression on Lori, who eventually became his wife.

The couple married each other five years after their initial meeting at Oregon State University. They have raised two children who have followed in their father's footsteps at Nvidia. Their daughter, Madison, serves as a director of marketing, while their son, Spencer, holds the position of senior product manager.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Mr Huang was born in Taiwan and raised in the US from the age of nine. Following his graduation from Oregon State University in 1984, Jensen Huang embarked on a career in the tech industry, holding positions at prominent chip companies LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices. He later pursued a master's degree in electrical engineering at Stanford University in 1992. Just a year later in 1993, Mr Huang co-founded Nvidia, when he was 30 years old.

Nvidia Corporation is a technology company specialising in designing and manufacturing advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), system-on-a-chip (SoC) units, and related software solutions. Nvidia is best known for its GeForce GPUs, which are widely used by gamers to achieve high-quality graphics and performance.

The company has since evolved into a $3.48 trillion powerhouse, largely driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. Nvidia's shares hit a record high this year, contributing significantly to Huang's fortune. His 3.5 per cent equity stake in the $3.5 trillion company now accounts for nearly all of his wealth, valued at $122.2 billion. Even after selling $713 million worth of Nvidia stock earlier this year, Mr Huang remains the company's largest shareholder.