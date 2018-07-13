His Three Wheeler Caught Fire At A Petrol Pump. Watch What Happens Next

The vehicle was waiting in line to be re-fueled at a gas station in Jiangxi, China.

A frightening incident was recorded on a CCTV camera at a gas station in China. The scary footage shows a three wheeler vehicle randomly catching fire just metres away from a fuel dispensing machine. Thankfully, a quick thinking gas station employee grabbed a fire extinguisher and promptly put out the fire in the nick of time.

The video opens to show the vehicle waiting in line to be re-fueled at a gas station in Jiangxi, China. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere, the vehicle bursts into flames right where the rider is seated. While he jumps off the three wheeler, others waiting in queue also make a dash away from the fire. One of the men also manages to drag his bike away.

Within seconds though a gas station employee reaches for the fire extinguisher and puts out the flames. Another staffer is seen carrying a more extinguisher close to the scene just in case they need to use that too.

The dramatic video was posted by People's Daily China on Twitter on July 12. Several tweeple have praised the staffer's efforts.

"This woman deserves a special bonus," says one Twitter user. "Glad to see the staff were well trained! Good job!" says another. "Super hero of the day, hats off," says a third.

