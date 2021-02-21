Hiring Lessons From Elon Musk, Bill Gates And Other CEOs

Elon Musk, 49, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

The right kind of employees can make or break a company - and nobody knows this better than CEOs. It is the job of a company's CEO to evaluate good performers, to recognise and reward their talents. What sets a good CEO apart from the rest is as much their knack for recognising talent as it is their ability to do their job well. Today, the world's biggest companies are led by some of the most well known names in business, who have spoken about the importance of hiring the right kind of people. Here are some hiring and leadership lessons from some of the world's top CEOs:

Elon Musk's Tesla is today recognised as the world's most valuable automobile company. Tesla's meteoric rise briefly made Mr Musk the richest person on earth - he surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to claim the top spot for a few weeks, until Mr Bezos regained the crown.

The 49-year-old once opened up about the worst hiring mistakes he has made in the past. "One of the worst hiring mistakes that I've made in the past is looking too much at their intellectual capability alone and not on how they affect those around them," he said.

Steve Jobs once opened up about the stage Apple went through when it hired "professional management" - but things did not work out quite like the way the tech company had wanted.

Another major throwback on hiring lessons came from Bill Gates - the co-founder of Microsoft who explained his hiring process in a video from 1989. In the clip, a 33-year-old also Mr Gates explained why he moved Microsoft to the Seattle area.

For billionaire Warren Buffet, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the most important thing to look for while hiring people is integrity. "Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don't have the first, the other two will kill you. You think about it; it's true. If you hire somebody without [integrity], you really want them to be dumb and lazy," he said.

