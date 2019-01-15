Hilarious Viral Video Shows 17-Year-Olds Struggling With Rotary Phone

Jake and Kyle try to figure out how a rotary dial works.

When was the last time you saw a rotary dial phone? Not anytime recently, we're guessing. Since the advent of push-button phones, the old rotary dial models have become pretty much obsolete - a fact that was hilariously illustrated in this clip. A video shared by Kevin Bumstead has gone viral on social media. It shows his 17-year-old son and nephew struggling to dial a phone number on a rotary phone.

In the video, Illinois-resident Kevin challenges his son Jake and nephew Kyle to dial a phone number in four minutes using a rotary phone.

"Are we supposed to pick up the phone and then do it?" Kyle asks in the video.

"What's with all the holes, though?"

If you grew up with rotary phones, this video will definitely make you laugh out loud. Watch it below:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral with over 26 million views, 4 lakh shares and more than 20,000 comments!

"This is freaking hilarious," writes one person in the comments section. "I love how they keep picking up the phone and hanging it up like clearing my the line," laughs another.

According to Daily Mail, Kevin Bumstead said he got the idea of making teenagers use a rotary phone when he saw something similar on YouTube.

He said:"I saw a video similar on YouTube and I thought it would be funny to see how my kids and their cousins handled this challenge at Christmas. So I divided them up by age group (24, 22, 22) (19 and19) these two (17 and 17) and (14 and 12) and gave them the phone number and 4 min to dial the phone."

"These two were the most entertaining and they took the longest and sort of figured it out."

