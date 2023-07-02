Hilarious Memes Go Viral As Elon Musk Sets Post Reading Limit On Twitter

Twitter users have slammed Elon Musk's latest move.

Twitter boss Elon Musk's announcement that the company will fix a daily limit on the number of posts users can read has sparked a meme fest on the platform. Users have not only posted hilarious jokes on Mr Musk's latest announcement, but also vented frustration over the bizarre proposal. The Twitter's executive chairman said that under "temporary limits", verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day.

Reacting to it, users said it is against the principles of Twitter.

"This Rate Limit exceeded thing is utter bollocks. It goes against ever Twitter was originally about," commented one user. "Dude is gonna burn an app he owned to the ground. #RIPTwitter take this s***** rate limit off," tweeted another.

"Great, maybe it's time to move. Twitter view limit sucks!" a third user commented.

Here are some other hilarious memes:

200 posts in the morning

200 in the afternoon

200 in the night pic.twitter.com/lCtvShqV2g — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) July 1, 2023

Unverified accounts after viewing 599 posts in a day. pic.twitter.com/ikvbL7Ryxr — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) July 1, 2023

Mr Musk said in a tweet that limits have been applied to address "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, but did not clarify when these changes will come into effect.

The billionaire had said that hundreds of organizations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience.

He had had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who had left Twitter under Mr Musk's ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue programme.