'Running Twitter Hard': Jack Dorsey As Elon Musk Sets Post Reading Limit

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has reacted to the “viewing limits” imposed by Elon Musk. The entrepreneur said that “running Twitter is hard (but) the team is doing their best under the constraints, which are immense.” Addressing the uproar and criticism that has come Elon Musk's way, Jack said that it is easy to critique a decision from afar but the end goal is to see Twitter thrive.

He wrote, “Running Twitter is hard. I don't wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It is easy to critique the decisions from afar… which I am guilty of… but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will.”

Jack further hopes that Twitter considers building on censorship-resistant open protocols like Bitcoin and Nostr to help ease the burden. “And I do hope they consider building on truly censorship-resistant open protocols like bitcoin and nostr to help ease that burden. Good for all, and critical to preserve the open internet,” he added.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday announced that Twitter will temporarily limit the number of tweets users can read per day to combat computer programs that use posts to extract useful data from the platform. He said that viewing limits would be temporarily imposed on tweets to address "extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation." In the announcement, he revealed that paid and unpaid users will have separate limits. While verified accounts will be limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts will be limited to 600 tweets per day.

This restriction represents the drastic changes brought in by Elon Musk, who purchased the microblogging platform in October last year for $44 billion. After the takeover, Musk has restored a number of banned accounts, including former US president Donald Trump. He also removed the verification mark from the accounts of public figures and instead offered the blue check marks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month.