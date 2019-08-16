Hilarious Clip Of Grizzly Bear 'Dancing' An Itch Away Delights Internet

A video of a grizzly bear scratching itself has delighted the Internet.

A grizzly bear at the Akron Zoo in Ohio, USA, recently put on quite the show for amused visitors when it began to scratch an itch. According to News 5 Cleveland, the bear, named Cheyenne, has become a celebrity online after she was filmed scratching her behind by the glass wall of her enclosure.

The video, which has gone viral online, appears to show Cheyenne 'dancing' as she relieves the pesky itch. Many viewers said it reminded them of Jungle Book's Baloo scratching himself in the song Bare Necessities.

via GIPHY

"Are you itching to spend this beautiful weekend outside?" quipped Akron Zoo while sharing the video online. Take a look at it below:

Since being shared online last Friday, the video has collected over 39,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

"The simple bear necessities," joked one person in the comments section. "Someone needs to set this to music," said another, while a third wrote: "How cute is this!"

According to ABC News, grizzly bears rub their body against trees and the ground to mark their territory and find a mate.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.