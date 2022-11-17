Here Are The Most Common Passwords Used By Indians In 2022

The research was conducted in 30 countries.

Most of us tend to forget our passwords quite easily. With growing applications and the need to register everywhere, it's quite a task to remember all passwords, unless you are someone who keeps the same password for everything- however, that is also not safe given the cyber security breaches in recent times. So, we often end up picking some easy passwords for ourselves. It could be something related to your personal life or workplace. Now, a new report has revealed the most common passwords used in India this year and the results are a little silly.

NordPass, Nord Secuirty's password manager arm, in a report titled "Top 200 most common passwords" has talked about how people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts.

In India, the most common password is "password" and is roughly used more than 34 lakh times. The second and third to the list were "123456" and "12345678", both having a count of above one lakh uses. "abcd1234" was also on the list with 8,941 users. All these three passwords can be cracked in less than a second, the report further said.

Interestingly, "bigbasket" was the fourth most popular password used in the country. The report added that it was used by over 75,000 people. "123456789" ranked fifth on the list, followed by "pass@123" and "1234567890".

With almost 17 minutes required to crack it, "anmol123" emerged on the eighth spot being used over 10,000 times.

The tenth sport was taken by "googledummy" which will take whooping 23 minutes for any hacker to crack it. It has been used over 8,300 times this year.

The report mentions, "While the worst passwords might change every year, human beings are creatures of habit. Every year, researchers notice the same pattern - sports teams, movie characters, and food items dominate every password list. We decided to look into the most popular categories of all time."

The report was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specialising in research of cybersecurity incidents and the research was conducted in 30 countries.

