Hen Protects Kittens During Storm In Viral Photo, Internet Hails 'Wonderful Sympathy'

A hen is protecting two frightened kittens during storm.

Internet is full of heart-warming content that can leave a lasting mark. One such photo, which has gone viral, is winning hearts all over social media where a hen can be seen protecting two kittens during a storm.

The viral picture, shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden on Sunday, has been captioned, "A hen taking care of frightened kittens during a storm."

A hen taking care of frightened kittens during a storm.. ???? pic.twitter.com/f6osykKBnk — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 1, 2022

The place where the photo was clicked is not known.

The post has received more than 74,000 likes on Twitter and over 8,000 users have retweeted it.

"Moms gonna mom," a user said.

Another Twitter user named Denise Krusche retweeted the post spreading a strong message.

"The strong protecting the weak. Different species with wonderful sympathy. Humans can learn so much from beautiful animals," the user said.

