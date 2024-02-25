'Helmet Pehen Le': Delhi Police Uses Rohit Sharma's Video To Raise Awareness On Road Safety

This post instantly went viral on social media.

Delhi Police is known for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitise people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. On Sunday, Delhi Police yet again demonstrated their social media prowess by sharing a road safety with a twist.

Amid the ongoing India vs England Test Series, Indian captain Rohit Sharma warned Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet before fielding. The incident took place when he was requested by Rohit to stand beside batsman Shoaib Bashir. However, the young player forgot to put on a helmet. At that moment, the captain urged Sarfaraz to put on the gear and also stopped Ravichandran Ashwin from delivering the ball. "Aye bhai, zyada hero nahi banne ka idhar, helmet pehen le (Hey brother, don't try to be a hero. Wear a helmet)," Rohit Sharma was heard on the stump mic. This instantly went viral on social media and also caught the attention of the Delhi Police who used the same footage to urge people to wear helmets while driving a two-wheeler.

"Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka!" the police department wrote in the caption of the post on X.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over one lakh views and seven thousand likes.

"Good one," said a user.

A second user added, "Rohit Sharma should be the brand ambassador Delhi police"

"My Captain Spreading Awareness," remarked a person.

"Absolute genius delhi police always convey there informative messages through unique way of currently happening..." commented an X user.

"Well done Skipper @ImRo45. Every traffic police should use this snippet to educate people to always wear helmets. Road accidents are worse than pandemics which kills more people. @MumbaiPolice," added a person.

A person wrote, "Rohit Sharma truly sounds like a policeman from Mumbai"

"Just Rohit Sharma casually dropping new gems, every single day of play," stated a user.