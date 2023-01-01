Heartwarming Video Of Penguins Chasing A Butterfly Melts Hearts Online

"Penguins chasing a butterfly," the caption of the video read.

Penguins are inquisitive bird species. Now, a video of penguins chasing a butterfly. In the now-viral video, the group of penguins can be seen chasing the butterfly flying around. The heartwarming video was shared by a page on Twitter, called Fascinate.

In the undated video, the group of penguins hopping across a field has managed to capture the attention of social media users. Although, it is worth 2-seconds-long but definitely unmissable.

The video was posted on December 31, 2022, and so far it has amassed over 11 million views on Twitter. A user wrote, "Rockhopper penguins earned their common name from their behaviour on land: They can slide on their bellies as many penguins do, but to navigate the steep, rocky shores of their breeding islands, rockhoppers use their strong, thick-skinned feet and legs."

Another user commented, "I wanna reincarnate as a penguin.

The third user wrote, "So that's where "Hop Scotch"' originated? I wish I could remember all the butterfly song. At Saint Joseph Ecole it was always after, "step on a crack, break your mother's back." Butterfly butterfly, fly up high. Fly up high and touch the sky Pretty wings I forget."





