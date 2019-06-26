Heartbreaking Pics Show Puppy Dumped On Side Of Road With Chair, TV

A puppy was found dumped on the side of a road in an armchair.

A puppy found abandoned in an armchair on the side of a Mississippi road wouldn't leave the piece of furniture, hoping his owners would come back for him. The heartbreaking incident has left netizens teary-eyed after pictures of the puppy were shared by Sharon Norton, an animal control officer with the Brookhaven Police Department.

According to Sharon, she received a call to "check out this dog" sitting in an armchair on the side of a road in Brookhaven. WLBT reports that the call was placed by a local who saw a truck dumping the puppy, along with a TV and the chair, on Gaston Trail.

Sharing pictures of the seemingly emaciated brown pup on Facebook, Sharon said that he was "slowly starving to death" because he was too afraid to leave the chair to find food.

"To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back," she wrote.

Her post has gone viral online and left thousands of netizens teary-eyed.

"That is the most pitiful thing I've seen," wrote one person in the comments section. "Just no words, this completely crushes my heart!" said another.

The puppy is now being taken care of by the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League. He will be placed for adoption.

