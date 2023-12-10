'Heading To The Kitchen': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Tornado Omelette

Anand Mahindra called the dish "briliant and so simple".

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 10.8 million followers. Recently, Mr Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of an interesting dish which he called the "tornado omelette". The businessman stated that although his cooking skills are limited, "this is going to add significantly to my repertoire."

The omelette is much like a classic one but with a twist and is cooked with chopsticks and some jaw-dropping dexterity. In the short clip, a man is seen melting butter in a non-stick frying pan and then pouring the egg mixture. He allows it to settle and then brings the chopsticks in. He then uses the chopsticks and drags two sides of the omelette into the centre. Later, he keeps the chopsticks still and with his other hand, turns the panhandle. This twists the omelette into a tornado shape. The man then leaves it for a few seconds to settle and serves it on a plate.

Impressed by the same, Mr Mahindra wrote on the microblogging platform, , "Say hello to the 'Tornado Omelette.' My skills as a Chef are limited to breakfast & brunch fare. But this is going to add significantly to my repertoire... Briliant. And so simple. I'm heading to the kitchen... Wait...where are the chopsticks? #Sunday"

The Tornado Omelette is a famous dish from Korea. The eggs are only one component of a Korean meal known as tornado omurice, which consists of a spiral of scrambled eggs topped with a mound of rice and curry.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over one lakh views and two thousand likes.

"Wow! This is a fantastic piece of art, more than food," said a user.

"And that's the right way to cook egg, removed at the right time. People cook egg so wrong," added a second person.

Another added, "I would've added a butter slice for added taste and a non sticky affairs."

"Very pretty. The hard part is making sure that the heat is symmetric and choosing the timing," commented a user.



