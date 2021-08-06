Harsh Goenka Shares Tiger Video Captured By His Team. Twitter Calls It Fake

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka.

Imagine walking through a forest and suddenly seeing a tiger crossing your path. It could freeze the blood in us, make our heart race or give us a memory for life. Wildcat sightings are a rare, and often jarring, experience for many wildlife lovers. These sightings aren't rare in Indian forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently tweeted a video where a tiger is seen roaring and strolling in a forest. According to Mr Goenka, the tiger was spotted by his "project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, Uttar Pradesh". He called this glimpse an "unusual fortuitous sighting."

KEC International Limited is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Its parent organisation is RPG Group which is currently chaired by Harsh Goenka. Although Mr Goenka posted it only recently, the tiger video has actually been doing the rounds on the Internet since October 2020.

Our project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, U. P. had this unusual fortuitous sighting pic.twitter.com/Nw96ygZqX7 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 5, 2021

The video has garnered mixed reactions on the social media platform. While some took it lightly and wrote that the tiger could be on an "inspection round", others clearly called it a "fake video".

Maybe it's an #Inspection round. To see if the work is being done properly.#BossIsAlwaysBoss — Bharat - Hindustan ???????? (@truckalaya) August 6, 2021

"Fake video, how can a tiger roar like a lion," wrote one user.

Fake video how can a tiger roar like a lion team ne buddhu banaya ???? — Prashant Mathur (@prashant4021) August 5, 2021

Because it's photoshopped the original doesn't have any roar — Prashant Mathur (@prashant4021) August 5, 2021

This video is being used so many people stating as it is found their near by. Please authenticate and post. — Darshan Gowder (@DarshanGowder) August 5, 2021

the Video and audio do not match. — TBGFL (@TBGFL) August 5, 2021

While there are many who are questioning the authenticity of the video and the news, someone claimed to have seen the same video on a Telugu TV news channel.

No i saw this video in @NtvTeluguLive it was in srisailam forest . — Terrible person (@anurag4549) August 5, 2021

Check out this similar video shared on YouTube last year:

While many pointed out that the video is an old one, others criticised Mr Goenka for sharing a clip which shows humans encroaching upon the territory of animals. "A sign from up above sir," a user wrote, "This means that we are invading their territory. I hope the referral of the project will be done with this sighting as proof."

A sign from up above sir. This means that we are invading their territory. I hope referral of the project will be done with this sighting as a proof — Siddhartha Srivastava (@cruzeronmove) August 5, 2021

He is so handsome and strong!! Wowwwww!! But hope we are not encroaching into their territory...???? — Sunita Sigtia (@sunitasigtia) August 6, 2021

Some took a dig at the tweet by stating that Lalkuan is in Uttarakhand.

Sir Lalkuan is in Uttarakhand not in UP. It's very close to my house. It was part of UP before Uttarakhand was carved out of it. — HJ Bains (@hbainsmd) August 6, 2021

Calling it a great sight, this user shared a picture of the wild cat he spotted at the Kanha sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

This is what we spotted at the Kanha sanctuary! pic.twitter.com/bmTGhuoBI0 — Rajan Medhekar (@Rajan_Medhekar) August 5, 2021

Then there was a user who justified the sighting. "As Lalkuan is adjacent to Jim Corbett National park, it is most likely that the tiger came from there," he wrote.

As Lalkua is adjacent to Jim Corbett National park, it is most likely that ???? came from there.Even vehicular traffic banned during night hours in these areas. — VASANTKUMAR (@VKMODH) August 6, 2021

The video's origins may be doubted by many but the tiger is, undoubtedly, at the centre of all the attention on Twitter today.