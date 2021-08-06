Harsh Goenka Shares Tiger Video Captured By His Team. Twitter Calls It Fake

The industrialist said that the video was taken by his project team while laying railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh.

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka.

Imagine walking through a forest and suddenly seeing a tiger crossing your path. It could freeze the blood in us, make our heart race or give us a memory for life. Wildcat sightings are a rare, and often jarring, experience for many wildlife lovers. These sightings aren't rare in Indian forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently tweeted a video where a tiger is seen roaring and strolling in a forest. According to Mr Goenka, the tiger was spotted by his "project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, Uttar Pradesh". He called this glimpse an "unusual fortuitous sighting."

KEC International Limited is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Its parent organisation is RPG Group which is currently chaired by Harsh Goenka. Although Mr Goenka posted it only recently, the tiger video has actually been doing the rounds on the Internet since October 2020.

The video has garnered mixed reactions on the social media platform. While some took it lightly and wrote that the tiger could be on an "inspection round", others clearly called it a "fake video".

"Fake video, how can a tiger roar like a lion," wrote one user.

While there are many who are questioning the authenticity of the video and the news, someone claimed to have seen the same video on a Telugu TV news channel.

Check out this similar video shared on YouTube last year:

While many pointed out that the video is an old one, others criticised Mr Goenka for sharing a clip which shows humans encroaching upon the territory of animals. "A sign from up above sir," a user wrote, "This means that we are invading their territory. I hope the referral of the project will be done with this sighting as proof." 

Some took a dig at the tweet by stating that Lalkuan is in Uttarakhand. 

Calling it a great sight, this user shared a picture of the wild cat he spotted at the Kanha sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

Then there was a user who justified the sighting. "As Lalkuan is adjacent to Jim Corbett National park, it is most likely that the tiger came from there," he wrote.

The video's origins may be doubted by many but the tiger is, undoubtedly, at the centre of all the attention on Twitter today.

