Harsh Goenka Shares Pic Of Colourful 'MRI Scanner For Children', Internet Loves It

Many hospitals are now installing child-friendly MRI machines

Anyone who has gotten an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan knows how scary the experience can be. Lying still in narrow tubes that make loud noises, can be extremely claustrophobic and terrifying. The same experience can be even more daunting for a child. In order to make the process less intimidating for kids, many hospitals are now installing child-friendly MRI machines with quirky themes to make them feel at ease.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a similar photograph of an MRI machine and wrote, ''MRI scanner for kids. So thoughtful!'' The picture shows the MRI scanner covered in bright yellow colour along with the shapes of fish and fictional characters pasted on it.

MRI scanner for kids. So thoughtful! pic.twitter.com/shZgN1HMTO — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 18, 2023

Internet users loved the concept and posted a variety of responses. One user said, ''They're terrible if you're claustrophobic- iv been sedated on 3 MRI occasions .. even asleep they're super noisy .. pity what a kid would go through.''

Another wrote, ''Oh so Alice in Wonderland kind of stuff. Kids should love getting in there!! Hopefully But kids r so unpredictable!'' A third added, ''Very thoughtful, it is really difficult to make child understand to undergo MRI in case of medical problems - even elderly people are scared as MRI machines make slight noise plus feeling of claustrophobia.''

A fourth said, ''So very thoughtful, indeed. My not-so-small son (15 yrs), has had 4 MRI scans in last 2 years. He invariably talks about the claustrophobic experience of MRI machine. MRI machine like this would surely alleviate the suffering of small kids to a great extent.''

The picture was originally shared by C S Mott Children's hospital in the US on their website. The website says that the machines are equipped with features to help make the exam more comfortable for patients.

The features include a wide open 70cm bore that maximizes the open space feeling while in the scanner, an entertainment system that allows patients to view movies or pictures as they are scanner and themed rooms – a Treehouse, a Submarine and a Sand Castle.