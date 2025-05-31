"Hardly Any Savings Left": Engineer In US Seeks Reddit's Advice After Getting Job Offer In India With "Decent Pay"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian engineer seeks advice on moving back to India from the US. He values work-life balance in the US but faces financial constraints. He received a job offer in India that promises decent pay in his home state.

The dream of moving abroad for a better life has fuelled the ambitions of countless Indians, but is the grass really greener on the other side? An Indian engineer, who chased that dream all the way to the US, is now seeking Reddit's advice on whether he should move back to India. The anonymous user revealed that he currently lives in the US with his wife and two young children, "one of whom is in Kindergarten". He said has spent most of his professional life in the US, but he was recently offered a job in India with decent pay.

"Hi, I am in my mid 30s working in IT industry. I worked mostly in the US. I have 2 kids, 1 of which is in Kindergarten and other one is a toddler. I just got a job offer in India with a decent pay and in my native state. I am working for an Automotive company through an Indian consultancy," the Redditor wrote.

The user shared that his current salary just meets household expenses, however, he added that he values the work-life balance and family time that he is able to get in the US. "I may not get it in India where the work demands more additional work time," he wrote. "I am unable to choose. What would you do if you are in my situation?" he asked the Reddit community.

The post has gone viral, triggering a discussion online. "It's a hard choice, and honestly, no one can really help you decide. You just have to commit to one option, not look back, and accept that you can't have the best of both worlds," commented one user.

"Move back before the kids grow up. Getting adjusted will be difficult as they get older," said another.

"If you can't increase your salary in the U.S. and can live comfortably in India with additional savings, then it makes sense to move back. Your expenses will only rise once both kids start school," said a third user.

"If you don't foresee making more $ here and your wife cannot help out financially, It's probably best to move back. It only going to get worse here and the bigger issues are actually going to be visa related. If you were to lose your job, you won't have a backup and will end up emptying all your savings. Your kids are young, they will get used to India. Once they're older, it will be really hard for them to move to India," commented one user.